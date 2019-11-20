Virginia Tech seeing more international students, as nationwide trend drops

BLACKSBURG, Va. – International student enrollment is up at Virginia Tech as other colleges and universities across the rest of the country have seen a dramatic drop.

Tech officials cite the strength of its computer science, engineering and technology programs and Amazon’s new Innovation Campus in northern Virginia.

The latest data shows that international student enrollment in the U.S. peaked in 2016, then dropped 17% by the next fall. Experts said that could be due to the cost of higher education or the White House Administration’s stance on immigration.

A University spokesperson said that Virginia Tech has become more diverse. The school usually has students from about 20 to 30 different countries, but next year, it will have students from 40 to 50 different countries.

“We think that creates a very good environment for Virginia Tech to have a global perspective amongst our students and we really think it enhances the overall educational experience for all students," said Mark Owczarski, Assistant Vice President of University Relations.

The number of international students is unrelated to students who can stay in the U.S. under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which the university does not track.