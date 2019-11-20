White Claw projects more than $1 billion in sales this year

Consumers will spend up to $2.5 billion on alcohol-infused flavored seltzer water this year.

At least, that’s what one company that makes the stuff is forecasting.

Mark Anthony Brands produces the popular White Claw hard seltzer drink.

It says it has a 60% share of the burgeoning market, and predicts more than $1.5 billion in sales before the end of the year.

The company attributes its success to being healthier than many other alcoholic drinks, and not confusing customers with too many flavors.

White Claw does plan to add to its six existing varieties, though.

It will add watermelon, lemon, and tangerine flavors next year.