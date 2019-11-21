LIVE: Impeachment hearings continue on Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Intelligence Committee will hear publicly this week from eight officials who have already appeared for closed-door depositions in the impeachment inquiry. Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia expert and Mr. David Holmes, Political Counselor, US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine testify.
