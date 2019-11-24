Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced Thursday that he donated nearly $100 million to organizations that help the homeless.

Using his Bezos Day One Fund, Bezos donated $98.5 million to 32 organizations from 23 states. The donations for each organization ranged from $1.25 million to $5 million.

The recipients of the 2019 Day 1 Families Fund were selected by “experts in family homelessness who were instrumental in identifying and selecting this year’s award recipients,” according to the fund’s website.

According to KOTV, this year’s donations surpass last year’s by an extra $1 million. In 2018, Bezos gave $97.5 million to organizations that help the homeless.

The Bezos Day One Fund was created in September 2018 with a commitment of $2 billion to fund existing non-profits that help the homeless and to create new non-profit, tier-one preschools in low-income communities.