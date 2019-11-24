Dog found on side of road keeping kittens warm
A sweet dog was found last week on the side of the road keeping five kittens warm.
Pet and Wildlife Rescue in Ontario named the dog Serenity. She was found with the kittens after someone contact the shelter and an Animal Control Officer picked the group up.
According to WDIV, the shelter said the kittens have been taken in by a foster family and will be put up for adoption once they’re old enough to be on their own.
The shelter said Serenity is great with cats and loves running outside. She would do best in a home without small children.
Our stray sweetheart is keeping her “babies” safe at the shelter tonight!Posted by Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Saturday, November 16, 2019
