REDWOOD CITY, Ca. – A baby seal escapee gets rescued in California.

Fire officials in Redwood City responded to the call Sunday morning.

They found Santos the seal in a parking deck.

The young northern fur seal pup was taken to the fire station where it posed for pictures and played with firefighters before taking a nap.

Members from the marine mammal center picked up Santos at the fire station and took it to a marine hospital nearby.

The staff there will confirm the seal’s gender, health and age.

A spokesman for the center says Santos seems to be in good shape overall.

The pup will be checked over, treated and, assuming everything is fine, released.