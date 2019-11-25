WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two turkeys will actually have reason to be thankful this thanksgiving.

They are being spared from the dinner table.

The lucky birds spent part of the weekend at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C.

They are living their best lives and on Monday afternoon, the National Turkey Federation will introduce them to the world and the voting will start on which one president Donald Trump will pardon.

While only one bird will get the official pardon, both birds will be free to spend their retirement at Virginia Tech.

They’ll join previous pardon recipients -- Peas and Carrots, Wishbone and Drumstick and Tater and Tot.

The tradition of pardoning turkeys began in 1947 with then-president Harry Truman.