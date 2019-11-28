ROANOKE, Va. – Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages, leaving some users in the dark.

The issue started around 9 a.m. and peaked around 11:15 a.m., causing problems for thousands of users.

There were thousands of complaints about both social networks being down as of 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the tracking site Down Detector. Facebook (FB), which owns both platforms, acknowledged the problem.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business.

The outage is also impacting Instagram by slowing down the news feed and giving users trouble when uploading photos.