ROANOKE, Va. – When’s the best time to eat that big Thanksgiving meal?

Experts at the Baylor College of Medicine suggest the afternoon or early evening.

They say it’s good to give yourself time to be awake and get some physical activity before you eat.

But having a few hours between dinner and going to bed can help you avoid reflux or a stomach ache.

Another tip, don’t come to the table too hungry or you’ll be more likely to overeat.