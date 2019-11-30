Part of the fun of the holidays is eating the big family meal and enjoying the delicious leftovers. Following some simple rules can keep our food safe.

Dietitians say make sure to not leave food sitting out longer than two hours.

Whether it’s the turkey or a casserole, get it into the fridge quickly to keep bad bacteria from multiplying.

Experts also says store your leftovers in airtight containers, because air fuels the bacteria.

Make sure to chill food appropriately as well. Your fridge should be set below 40 degrees to ensure that the food will stay safe.

When it comes time to reheat the leftovers, bring the temperature back up to the level needed when cooked the first time. Experts say poultry should be at least around 165 degrees.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics say we should eat leftovers within 3-4 days. And if you have any concerns about safety, throw it out.