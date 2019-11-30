(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As more and more Americans shop online, there are more opportunities to rip off home deliveries.

California has the biggest porch pirate problem accounting for 30% of all thefts nationwide. San Francisco is the No. 1 city for package theft, with a larceny rate of 24 incidents per 1,000 people.

A group called Safewise put together a top 10 list using larceny theft rates and google trends data.

More than half of the metro areas where porch pirates strike the most are also high-tech hubs. Those cities include San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, Seattle, Austin, Los Angeles and Denver.

To pull the plug on piracy, experts say you could consider installing a doorbell camera.

Sometimes it’s also safer to have your packages delivered to your workplace.

Other options include picking up packages at the Post Office, UPS or Fed EX stores.

Packages can also be sent signature release.

While porch piracy is on the increase in some areas, there is good news, nationally the rate actually fell by nearly 23% between 2018 and 2019.