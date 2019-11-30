WASHINGTON, D.C. – A red ribbon can be seen hanging from the north portico of The White House to commemorate World Aids Day on Sunday.

1.1 million people in the U.S. and 38 million worldwide are living with HIV Aids.

President Trump issued a proclamation to mark the solemn occasion. In his proclamation, the president touted his initiative, the “HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America.”

The president’s goal is to eliminate at least 90% of new HIV infections in the U.S. within 10 years. The proclamation says that will be made possible by focusing on diagnosis, treatment, prevention and response.

President Trump says the success is contingent upon community interaction and outreach to people with HIV and at-risk populations.

He says it will also take a citizenry motivated by compassion for the suffering of humankind and hope for the future.