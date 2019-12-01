Hodgson Mill flour recall due to potential E. Coli presence
The Food and Drug Administration says look for best buy dates of Oct. 1 or 2 of 2020.
Hodgson Mill of Effingham, Il. announced a voluntary national recall of its Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour in 5 pound bags due to the potential presence of E. coli.
If you have this in your pantry, stop using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Hodgson Mill has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to the product.
