Hodgson Mill of Effingham, Il. announced a voluntary national recall of its Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour in 5 pound bags due to the potential presence of E. coli.

The Food and Drug Administration says look for best buy dates of Oct. 1 or 2 of 2020.

If you have this in your pantry, stop using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Hodgson Mill has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to the product.