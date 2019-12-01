A disturbing social video allegedly showing animal cruelty has prompted a response from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, according to KDKA.

In a Facebook post, the Game Commission says it’s aware of the video purporting to show individuals assaulting an injured deer. The incident is currently being investigated by Pennsylvania State Game Wardens.

If you or anyone you know have any information related to the video, your are asked to report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at 814-432-3187.