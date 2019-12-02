STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – Zeke Campbell loves the police. He already has his own sterling heights police uniform and visits the station whenever he can.

“Zeke’s kind of a celebrity at the station when he comes in with mom and dad. He wants to say hi to the police officers; the guys love him,” said Chief Dale Dwojakowski “And then we found out it was his birthday coming up, so we put the call out to say if anyone wanted to chip in for birthday present for Zeke.”

And everybody did.

“It says Officer Zeke. It has a Sterling Heights Police Patch and a Sterling Heights olice badge," said Chief Dwojakowski.

The big surprise was Zeke’s very own police cruiser.

“The car is an exact replica of our police cars,” said Dwojakowski.

Zeke’s police cruiser has AM-FM radio and an mp3 player -- about the only thing he can’t do is run other drivers license plates.