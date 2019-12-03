Oreo releases churro-flavored creme cookie

After months of guessing, Oreo has finally revealed its mystery flavor for 2019.

On Monday, Oreo confirmed on Twitter the flavor is a churro-flavored creme, writing “nice work, super-sleuths.”

In september, Oreo launched a contest asking participants to guess the flavor.

A winner has reportedly been notified and will receive $50,000.

Oreo told People magazine that other top guesses from fans were funnel cake, graham cracker and gingerbread.

The cookie company says the new churro-flavored creme oreo should be available nationwide.