Oreo releases churro-flavored creme cookie
After months of guessing, Oreo has finally revealed its mystery flavor for 2019.
On Monday, Oreo confirmed on Twitter the flavor is a churro-flavored creme, writing “nice work, super-sleuths.”
In september, Oreo launched a contest asking participants to guess the flavor.
A winner has reportedly been notified and will receive $50,000.
Oreo told People magazine that other top guesses from fans were funnel cake, graham cracker and gingerbread.
The cookie company says the new churro-flavored creme oreo should be available nationwide.
CNN