Charlotte homeowner says someone has been living in her crawl space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Landscapers made a startling discovery inside of a North Carolina woman’s crawl space.

It happened Monday morning in the Charlotte area.

The homeowner said her landscapers discovered several items in the crawl space including candles, Coke bottles and toilet paper.

She believes someone broke in through the side door into the crawl space, but she’s not sure how long they were down there.

The homeowner, who did not want to go on camera, said there’s never been a break-in during her twenty years living at the home.

Now, she’s added a padlock and is urging her neighbors to do the same.

“Using candles, which could create a fire; it’s very scary,” said the homeowner. “Maybe a homeless person, but they must have been familiar with the neighborhood.”

no arrests have been made so far.