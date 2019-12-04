LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds first hearing on impeachment
Hearing set to start at 10 a.m.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) noticed a hearing titled “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment”.
The hearing will be the first impeachment inquiry hearing in the House Judiciary Committee since the passage of H. Res. 660, a resolution that lays out the process for this portion of the impeachment inquiry and extends certain privileges to the President while the Committee considers whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full House.
Chairman Nadler also sent a letter to President Trump reminding him of his and his counsel’s right to attend the hearing, but the White House has said it won’t be participating, citing the President’s presence at the NATO summit.
Witnesses include:
- Noah Feldman, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director, Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law, Harvard Law School
- Pamela S. Karlan, Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, Stanford Law School
- Michael Gerhardt, Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, The University of North Carolina School of Law
- Jonathan Turley, J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor Public Interest Law, The George Washington University Law School
