Preheat to 350 and enjoy!

Wednesday is National Cookie Day, so that’s reason enough to indulge in a fresh-baked goodie.

There is no better time of year to bake up some love.

'Tis the season for giving, and the gift of a cookie is the perfect way to spread cheer at work, school, and everywhere in between.

Cookies are one of the most popular American desserts, but the word actually comes from the Dutch word for little cake.

You can mix up batches with a variety of flavors to share -- chocolate chip, gingerbread, and iced sugar cookies are popular as gifts this time of year.

Share your favorite recipes on social media or with your besties.