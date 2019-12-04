Your wish could rain down on Times Square on New Years Eve
NEW YORK, NY – It’s almost the end of 2019, which means it’s time to start thinking about your wishes and resolutions for the new year.
Whether it’s a personal goal, a dream for the future or a promise -- your wish can be printed on a piece of confetti that will float down at midnight once the ball drops. What better way to symbolize a new beginning?
You can enter your wish on the digital wishing wall by visiting the Times Square website or using #ConfettiWish on social media.
Any wishes submitted after Dec. 28 will be used for the following year’s celebration.
