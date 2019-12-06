Woman allegedly drives into barber shop over bad haircut

ANTIOCH, Ca. – A beloved community barber in Antioch is out of surgery and recovering.

Police say an upset customer rammed him with her car after she complained about her son’s haircut.

The suspect had already fled in her car, paramedics treating victim Brian Martin on the ground with a broken right leg.

The barber posted on Facebook that he had a successful surgery and is now doing better.

Brian’s business partner, Dustin Souders, saw the whole thing.

He says the suspect, 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo, was a repeat customer who brought her son here three times this year.

Earlier this week, she complained to Brian of a scratch on her son’s neck during the haircut. That led to an argument.

Witnesses say two kids were in the car, the boy who had the haircut, around 7 years old, and another little boy.

Police say Delgadillo’s 2006 blue Toyota Prius should have major front end damage.

Another customer, who has been coming to Brian for 20 years, says brian is the nicest man.

KPIX went to the suspect’s home, and the family was very hostile and declined to comment.