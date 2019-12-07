New bill in New Jersey would require elementary school students to learn cursive

TRENTON, N.J. – According to WPEC, a lawmaker in New Jersey introduced a new bill that would require elementary schools to teach students how to read and write in cursive.

Assembly woman Angela McKnight wants students to become proficient in cursive by the end of the third grade.

She believes cursive is a vital skill they will need for the rest of their lives.

In 2010, cursive was dropped as a requirement under Common Core standards and many schools opted not to include cursive in their curriculum.

But how will kids know how to sign a check if they never learned to write in cursive?

The bill will now head to the Assembly Education Committee for review.