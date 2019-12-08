Arizona lawmaker wants to require students to say Pledge of Allegiance

ARIZONA – An Arizona lawmaker has filed a bill that would require public school students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day in class.

According to KDFW, House Bill 2017 was filed by Rep. John Fillmore who’s vice-chairman of the education committee and represents the Apache Junction area. Under the bill, all public school students from kindergarten to high school seniors would be required to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag every day in class.