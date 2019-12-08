Doctors warn people not to kiss babies due to RSV on the rise

It’s the peak of the flu and cold season, and while many people around you may be coughing and sneezing there are ways to prevent getting sick. The best way to stay healthy is by washing your hands constantly.

According to KFMB, there is a virus on the rise that can be dangerous for infants. Doctors say if you feel sick or are sick, do not kiss or get near babies.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that may seem like an everyday cold.

Tiffany Hill, a pediatrician with UT Health East Texas says anyone can get RSV, but infants under six months old are most vulnerable to the virus. “In the younger children, it can be more serious and cause a lot of issues and even hospitalizations,” Hill said.

Symptoms include runny nose, wet cough, fever, and irritability.