Pushing through the holiday season in Bedford
BEDFORD CO., Va. – Small town living and giving back.
During a holiday parade in Bedford County Saturday the Johnson Health “Hillbilly ResponseUnit" jeep lost transmission.
Spectators from the crowd gathered around the trick to help push it up the hill.
In a Facebook post shared by Bedford County Photography, residents say it’s what small town living is like.
If people ask what small town living is like, it's this. When the Johnson Health 'Hillbilly Response Unit' jeep lost its...Posted by Bedford County Photography on Saturday, December 7, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.