Florida puppy dies after eating mushrooms

The ingestion of mushrooms can be potentially life-threatening for your pet.

A south Florida woman who lost her 7-month old puppy has a warning for others.

Dino was a seven-month-old Boston terrier.

Alexandra Barry says he was a loving puppy

“I got super attached to him really quick," said Barry.

Barry says while they were walking on a Tuesday evening, Dino ate mushrooms in the grass at her apartment complex in West Boynton Beach.

“Dino was perfectly fine until the middle of the night," said Barry. "I woke up to him having massive diarrhea and him grunting and throwing up.”

Dino couldn’t keep water down and only got worse the following day.

“Within 48 hours, he didn’t know his name," said Barry.

Barry rushed dino to the vet emergency group on Thanksgiving, and by Friday morning dino had to be put down.

“He was just a puppy, so I stayed by his side the whole time," said Barry.

The veterinarian that treated Dino believes the mushrooms were toxic to him.

At this time it is unclear exactly what type of mushroom Dino ate.

“Many, many types of mushrooms and most of the time they look very much the same until they are at full maturity," said Dr. Victoria Tomoasino with TLC Animal Hospital.

She says mushroom toxicity cases aren’t common but should be taken seriously.

She urges pet owners to be aware if your pet eats a mushroom, and to never be afraid to call a vet to see if they need treatment.

“But it’s just not worth the risk,” said Dr. Victoria Tomoasino.

Barry says she feels like she lost a family member. She wants other pet owners to be aware.

Doctors also say that if your pet did eat a mushroom to keep a sample of it so it can be identified.