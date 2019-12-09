Live grenade found in donated dresser at North Carolina ReStore

DURHAM, N.C. – A furniture donation at a second-hand store in Durham, North Carolina drew a bomb squad Saturday.

A volunteer at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore discovered a live grenade inside a donated dresser.

In a social media post, the store said he calmly took it outside before alerting management, who called police.

The store was evacuated and a bomb squad removed the grenade.

No one was hurt and the store has since reopened.

The store is encouraging donors to check all drawers before donating to the store.