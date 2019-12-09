Live grenade found in donated dresser at North Carolina ReStore
DURHAM, N.C. – A furniture donation at a second-hand store in Durham, North Carolina drew a bomb squad Saturday.
A volunteer at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore discovered a live grenade inside a donated dresser.
In a social media post, the store said he calmly took it outside before alerting management, who called police.
The store was evacuated and a bomb squad removed the grenade.
No one was hurt and the store has since reopened.
The store is encouraging donors to check all drawers before donating to the store.
