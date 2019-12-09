Officer rescues cat stuck in ramen bag

CABAZON, Ca. – To protect and serve, humans and animals!

Check out this video of a police sergeant who came upon a freaked-out feline.

The sheriff’s office in Cabazon, California posted the video and asked for caption ideas.

Somebody nailed it: ‘Who let the cat out of the bag?’

The sergeant noticed that its head was stuck in a ramen noodle bag.

On top of that, the cat was being chased and harassed by a dog.

The cat took off after the sergeant removed the bag.