Officer rescues cat stuck in ramen bag
CABAZON, Ca. – To protect and serve, humans and animals!
Check out this video of a police sergeant who came upon a freaked-out feline.
The sheriff’s office in Cabazon, California posted the video and asked for caption ideas.
Somebody nailed it: ‘Who let the cat out of the bag?’
The sergeant noticed that its head was stuck in a ramen noodle bag.
On top of that, the cat was being chased and harassed by a dog.
The cat took off after the sergeant removed the bag.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.