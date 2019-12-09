Whooping cough on the rise in Shenandoah Valley

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. – A highly contagious respiratory infection is on the rise in parts of the Shenandoah Valley.

Authorities say in certain parts of the area there’s more than 100 reported cases of pertussis or whooping cough.

Central Shenandoah Health District says they’ve had about 134 case investigations over the past week, a big increase over their usual number this time of year.

The outbreak is in Waynesboro and Staunton. It is caused by a bacteria