Pepsi introduces new half coffee, half soda drink

If caffeine is what you need to get going, Pepsi has got you covered.

Listen to this, Pepsi’s new drink has twice as much caffeine as a regular soda.

It’s called “Pepsi Cafe.”

The drink is a coffee-infused cola. It also comes in vanilla.

It’ll hit stores in the US in April.

Pepsi representatives say cola sales have been flat for the last two decades.

They also said consumers are looking for drinks that are functional, meaning they provide some nutritional benefits or energy.