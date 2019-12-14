54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

54ºF

News

‘Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?’: Woman posts ad in hopes of finding a family for the holidays

Taylor Kelso, Producer

Tags: Grandma, Christmas, Family

An unusual ad surfaced on Craigslist earlier this week.

It wasn’t a product for sale, but a plea for family time this holiday season.

In the ad, the Tulsa woman said she didn’t have any family, KJRH reports.

According to the news outlet, the post went on to say, “I cook, and I’ll cook dinner and even bring gifts for the kids. I just don’t want to be alone because it hurts. Let me be a part of your family.”

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.