‘Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?’: Woman posts ad in hopes of finding a family for the holidays

An unusual ad surfaced on Craigslist earlier this week.

It wasn’t a product for sale, but a plea for family time this holiday season.

In the ad, the Tulsa woman said she didn’t have any family, KJRH reports.

According to the news outlet, the post went on to say, “I cook, and I’ll cook dinner and even bring gifts for the kids. I just don’t want to be alone because it hurts. Let me be a part of your family.”