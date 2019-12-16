A porch pirate stole a package from a home, then threw shade with a snarky thank-you note

A real-life Grinch took nastiness to a new level after snatching a gift from a doorstep and leaving a sarcastic thank-you note for the victim.

According to CNN, Hilary Smith ordered a Christmas gift for her boss and had it delivered to her snowy home in St. Paul, Minnesota. But she never saw the package.

“I looked down, and there was a piece of notebook paper folded neatly on the top step, where the package probably should have been,” Smith told CNN affiliate WCCO Friday.

The handwritten message was colder than a frigid Minnesota morning:

"So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the (opportunity) of stealing your package," the thief wrote. "Very nice of you. Thank you."

The porch pirate signed the note, “The new owner of your package.”

Smith said she’s bewildered by the bandit’s audacity.