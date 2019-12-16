Man killed cat because it played with his Christmas tree, officials say

(Photos courtesy of WCYB and the Washington County - Johnson City Animal Shelter.)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – A man has been charged after killing a cat that played with his Christmas tree, according to officials in Johnson City, Tennessee.

WCYB reported that 24-year-old Aaron Rover was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Rover brought the injured cat into an animal shelter, claiming he found it that way, but WCYB reports that video evidence confirmed that Rover hurt the cat.

The cat died from its injuries the next day and authorities said Rover eventually admitted to hitting the cat for “messing” with the Christmas tree.