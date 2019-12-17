Visa warns of credit card gas pump hacks

Protect your credit card information at the gas pump.

Visa is warning cybercrime teams have found a weak spot in gas station networks.

The company’s fraud disruption teams are investigating several, “Unique attacks targeting merchant point-of-sale systems that were likely carried out by sophisticated cybercrime groups.”

It says the groups installed pos malware after gaining access to the gas station’s network.

Visa says the pos attacks are more sophisticated than credit card skimmers.

The company is warning consumers to keep on eye on the charges posted on their accounts.