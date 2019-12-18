You could be ordering trash on Amazon — literally

One person’s trash may be another’s treasure — and now, trash comes with free two-day shipping.

Reporters at The Wall Street Journal heard reports some Amazon sellers were listing items that had been rescued from dumpsters on the site.

So, they decided to see if those rumors were true.

They went to trash bins behind retailers like Michael’s and Trader Joe’s looking for unopened items.

It worked.

Among the items they were able to sell -- a jar of lemon curd.

Amazon says these incidents violate its rules and come from a tiny percentage of the millions of people who sell on its site.

The company updated its policy to forbid selling items salvaged from the trash. It wasn’t explicitly forbidden before.