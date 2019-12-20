Baltimore places new focus on police mental wellness

BALTIMORE, MD – A startling statistic is stamping the end of the decade.

According to a nonprofit group, more than 200 current or former police officers took their own lives nationwide in 2019.

In Baltimore, the police department is trying to do something about it.

Sliding into a cruiser, Baltimore police Sgt. Richard Watts starts a new road.

“Showing up now for work every day is a daily reminder of how fortunate I really was,” said Watts.

It’s his second day back after a five-month break taken in part to recover from alcoholism.

“I’ve been subjected to horrifying situations. I didn’t deal with it,” said Watts.

In 2018, stress from the job collided with heartbreak at home. Illness forced his wife onto life support. Then, in October of that year, Sgt. Watts drove drunk, and was arrested.

“At that point in my life, everything was broken,” said Watts.

Sgt. Watts turned to Vernon Herron, director of BPD Officer Safety & Wellness Section, a program to identify and help officers who may be struggling.

“Just a reminder to you there is help if you need it,” said Herron.

The focus is simple: Early intervention and overall health & wellness.

“Imagine these officers who are alcoholics, or these officers who are involved in traumatic events, and they never got the help and there out protecting the public. What could happen to them?,” said Herron.

The possible outcome is chilling. More than 200 current or former police officers took their own lives in 2019. That’s according to Blue H.E.L.P -- a nonprofit group that tracks officer suicides.

“The reality is it could be anyone. that’s the truth,” said Jason Johnson, former BDP deputy commissioner.

Johnson developed the idea for the program, and now works with police around the country through the law enforcement legal defense fund.

“We had this observation that there wasn’t a lot of effort being put to helping the police officers there deal with the trauma,” said Johnson.

The kind of pain that gripped Sgt. Watts, who lost his wife in January. Though he’s on a journey without her, Sgt. Watts knows he is far from alone.

“I’ve been given a second chance, and I’m trying to take full advantage of that,” said Watts.

If you or someone you know needs help or more information, please call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255