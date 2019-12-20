Hallmark recalls certain candles because glass jars can shatter when lit

ROANOKE, Va. – Before you light candles for your next holiday party, make sure you’re not using this recalled product.

Hallmark has recalled select candles because the glass jars can shatter when lit, which poses a fire risk to nearby items, and also a risk of laceration.

The only Hallmark candles recalled are the ‘Frosted Balsam’ soy blend jar candles that were sold at Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from Sept. through Dec. 2019 for about $28.

No injuries have been reported, but six people have reported the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items.

If you have any of the recalled candles, you should stop using them immediately and return them where you bought them for a full refund.

In addition to a full refund, you will receive a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

For more information about this recall, click here.