Ohio bill would allow families to place cameras in rooms of elder care patients

In September of 2018, Ohio law expanded the number of people required to report suspicions of elder abuse.

As a result, the number of reports exploded.

In 2018, the number of reported elder abuse cases totaled 14,597. So far this year — 29,824.

It’s those kinds of numbers that has some lawmakers concerned that even more abuse is happening that is never reported because victims are not able to talk or have memory issues preventing them from telling loved ones.

According to WBIR, under a bipartisan bill that will be introduced in the Ohio House and Senate next week, it would give residents the power of attorney to have surveillance cameras in their room.