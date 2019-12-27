Flu deaths and illnesses still rising

Health officials say dozens of more people have died from the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new numbers Friday.

The report found an estimated 2,100 people have died from the virus, 300 more than last week.

The deaths include three more children in the past week.

The CDC says there have now been 22 pediatric flu deaths so far this season.

More than 4.5 million people have gotten sick from the virus since the season began at the end of September.

Flu activity is higher than normal for this time of year.