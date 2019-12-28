Pile-up on Texas highway caught on camera

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX – A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas comes within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

On Highway 84 in Lubbock County, a tractor-trailer loses control, swerves around the crash and into the grass as troopers run to get out of the way.

Watch as troopers scatter, trying to get out of the way of the out-of-control truck.

The trooper who jumped into the white pick-up truck was pinned for a time. Another trooper was also hit. Both of them are expected to be ok.

The photographer behind the news camera also ran for his life and he was not hurt.

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions while crews cleared the scene.

Dense fog remains in the area, creating hazardous driving conditions.