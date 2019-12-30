Pedestrian dies after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Southwest Virginia

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Russell County on Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 10 p.m., police responded to Route 58, near Route 671, where a pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lanes and died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction and Motor Carrier Safety teams responded and the incident remains under investigation.

