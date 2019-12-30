Sheetz will have free coffee for the new year

ROANOKE, Va. – Whether you need the caffeine to prep for your holiday travels or to recover from a hangover, Sheetz has you covered with free coffee in honor of the new year.

You can get a free coffee starting at 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. New Year’s Day.

You can also donate to Sheetz For The Kidz at checkout -- the convenience store’s employee-run charity that gives toys to kids in need in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.