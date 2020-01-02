Authorities searching for kidnapping suspect and victim after violent incident caught on camera

LAS VEGAS, NV – Las Vegas police are asking the public for help in finding an apparent kidnapping suspect and his victim.

They have released this home security video shot early Wednesday morning.

In the video, you see the woman run from a white sedan to a home where she begins to bang on the door and screams for help.

You then see a man chase and eventually grab the woman before he hits and kicks her. He then drags her back to the car before driving off.

The victim is a female adult approximately 20-30 years old, dark hair, last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark long-sleeve shirt, and dark boots.

The suspect is a male adult approximately 20-30 years old with short black hair, last seen wearing a white shirt with dark-colored horizontal stripes, dark-colored pants, and brown dress shoes.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof and unknown plates.

Anyone with information on either the suspect or victim is asked to contact the las vegas police department.