47ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

47ºF

News

Lime scooters leaving Charlottesville for good

Scooters first arrived in Dec. 2018

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lime, Charlottesville, Scooters
photo
(KSAT 12 News)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After a year, Lime has pulled the plug on its scooters in Charlottesville, according to NBC29.

The electric scooters arrived in December 2018 and became the subject of controversy in the city.

Earlier this week, those who charge the scooters, known as “juicers,” received an email from Lime, letting them know about the decision.

The Charlottesville NBC affiliate reports that e-transportation services Bird and VeoRide are still available.

In Roanoke, Lime suspended its operations until early spring.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: