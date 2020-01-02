Lime scooters leaving Charlottesville for good

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After a year, Lime has pulled the plug on its scooters in Charlottesville, according to NBC29.

The electric scooters arrived in December 2018 and became the subject of controversy in the city.

Earlier this week, those who charge the scooters, known as “juicers,” received an email from Lime, letting them know about the decision.

The Charlottesville NBC affiliate reports that e-transportation services Bird and VeoRide are still available.

In Roanoke, Lime suspended its operations until early spring.