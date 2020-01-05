A firefighter was killed in the Australia bushfires. His son received a medal to honor his father’s bravery

CNN – The 19-month-old son of a firefighter killed while battling Australia's bushfires received a posthumous medal to honor his father's bravery on Thursday.

Powerful images from the funeral of Geoffrey Keaton -- one of two firefighters killed while fighting bushfires on December 19 -- were posted by New South Wales Fire Service.

Harvey, Keaton's young son, was dressed in a firefighter outfit with a pacifier in his mouth as New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons pinned the medal to his chest.

His 32-year-old father had been awarded the posthumous Commendation for Bravery and Service after he and his colleague Andrew O’Dwyer died last month.

They were killed by a falling tree that hit their vehicle, causing it to overturn.