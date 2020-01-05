Augusta County deputy involved in motor vehicle crash

Augusta County deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm at the Sheetz Gas Station on Stuarts Draft Highway Sunday.

While responding to the incident one of the responding deputies was involved in a single-car crash in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road near Jossie Lane.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the deputy’s vehicle went off-road and rolled several times, and the deputy was trapped in his patrol car until he was extricated by Fire Department personnel.

He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

The deputy involved was in stable condition upon arrival, and he was released from the hospital after being treated for a fractured arm and lacerations.

The crash was investigated by the Virginia State Police, and the deputy was subsequently charged with reckless driving.

Excessive speed was the reason for this crash.