Augusta County deputy involved in motor vehicle crash
Augusta County deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm at the Sheetz Gas Station on Stuarts Draft Highway Sunday.
While responding to the incident one of the responding deputies was involved in a single-car crash in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road near Jossie Lane.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the deputy’s vehicle went off-road and rolled several times, and the deputy was trapped in his patrol car until he was extricated by Fire Department personnel.
He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.
The deputy involved was in stable condition upon arrival, and he was released from the hospital after being treated for a fractured arm and lacerations.
The crash was investigated by the Virginia State Police, and the deputy was subsequently charged with reckless driving.
Excessive speed was the reason for this crash.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.