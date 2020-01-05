Family of “Crocodile Hunter” helps 90,000th animal amid Australian wildfires

AUSTRALIA – The son of the late Steve Irwin, better known as the Crocodile Hunter, posted a photo of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital’s 90,000 patient.

A platypus named Ollie earned the honor.

The family owns and operates the zoo.

According to Robert Irwin, the hospital provides 24/7 rehabilitation and animal rescue. It’s been open for 16 years.

He said the the hospital needs more help than ever before because of the massive wildfires.