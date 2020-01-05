Irwins’ Wildlife Hospital has treated more than 90,000 animals in Australia fires

AUSTRALIA – According to WTHR, Bindi Irwin and her family are doing all they can to help animals displaced and injured by the fires in Australia.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi shared in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 21-year-old said that the fires aren’t near the Australia Zoo or Irwin’s conservation properties. She wrote that so far her family’s Wildlife Hospital has treated more than 90,000 patients.