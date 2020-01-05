WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the person or people who released bed bugs in a Walmart.

According to WENY, a store manager found a closed pill bottle containing live bugs in the Washington Township store on Thursday. The pill bottle was found inside a boy’s jacket that was listed for sale.

The next day an employee from an area lab identified the bugs as bed bugs.

The employee also found bed bugs crawling in the men’s dressing room.

On Friday, another closed pill bottle that housed several dead bugs was also found on the floor of the men’s department.

The incident remains under investigation.