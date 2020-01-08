Burger King testing out plant-based breakfast sandwich
Burger King’s meatless Impossible Whopper is a big success for the restaurant -- and now it’s targeting the first meal of the day.
The chain will test a meatless breakfast sandwich in five markets later this month.
The Impossible Croissan’wich has eggs and cheese on a croissant coupled with a plant-based sausage patty from Impossible Foods.
Burger King says meatless menu options have been key to bringing in younger customers.
The Impossible Croissan’wich will only be available for a limited time -- but if it does as well as the Impossible Whopper, you can likely expect a nation-wide roll-out.
Dunkin’ began offering a similar meatless breakfast option in November with a sausage patty made by Beyond Meat.
